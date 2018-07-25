PlasmaPay Calls for Applications for the Beta-Testing of Its Service

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



PlasmaPay is a global payment system which works with cryptocurrencies and fiat currency and allows users from any country to open multi-currency bank accounts online and manage their assets via a mobile application.



In September, the system will be launched in beta mode to test its infrastructure and payments in cryptocurrencies.



"By the end of 2019, the company will implement cryptocurrency- and fiat-based processing, launch a pilot project with several EU banks, and a money transfer service. After that, we will start a wide expansion to all EU and Asian countries," says CEO Ilya Maksimenka.



All cryptocurrency transfers in PlasmaPay will be provided free of charge and transfers to plastic cards will require a commission of 0.5-1%. All types of transfers will be available to users, i.e., transfers to bank accounts, cards, through other payment systems, or in cash.



PlasmaPay is negotiating with five banks in Germany, UK, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and three partners in the money transfer industry. The company's priority is to make a convenient service for users from different countries.



Contacts:



Natalia Kolesnikova Director of Communications nk@plasmapay.io +7-926-640-52-92 Telegram: @bmbagency Twitter: https://twitter.com/kolesnikova_n



Ilya Maksimenka CEO im@plasmapay.io



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ilya.maksimenka Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ilya_Maksimenka LinkedIn: https://sg.linkedin.com/in/maksimenka



