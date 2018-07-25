Qtum 2018 Hackathon, A Global, Virtual Event

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtum 2018 Hackathon is a global virtual hackathon, where creativity and amazing ideas come to life. Join developers from around the world for the Qtum Hackathon.



At Qtum 2018 Hackathon, top minds from around the world are invited to create the next wave of decentralized and open source applications. Together, we can change the face of digital content, entertainment, identification, and more through the blockchain economy.



Network with Qtum and blockchain experts, experience new features as they're released, and enter the hackathon at any point before the final deadline for a chance to win up to $500,000 USD in Qtum tokens. Including travel to Devcon 2018 in San Francisco and virtual incubation to help your Dapp grow.



Hackers at the Qtum Hackathon will be challenged to use Qtum's payment, smart contract to create an impactful DAPP that's needed in today's decentralized world, and/or build infrastructure development tools for Qtum. The sky's the limit.



Developers are invited to build their teams of up to five participants, and demos are due September 16, 2018. Register now at: https://devcon.qtum.org/ [https://devcon.qtum.org/]



About Qtum



Qtum is a blockchain application platform. At its core, Qtum combines the advantages of Bitcoin Core, an Account Abstraction Layer allowing for multiple virtual machines, and a proof-of-stake consensus protocol aimed at tackling industry use cases. The Qtum Foundation, headquartered in Singapore, is the decision-making body that drives the project's development. Learn more at www.qtum.org [http://www.qtum.org/].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722661/QTUM_2018_hackathon.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722661/QTUM_2018_hackathon.jpg]



