Chubb announces enhanced Cyber incident response capabilities globally

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that it has enhanced its cyber incident response management capabilities and launched two new ways of accessing the service: a mobile application and a dedicated website.



As the threat of cyber risks facing commercial enterprises increases, Chubb has expanded its network of incident response management firms to include services in more than 50 countries across Europe, North and South America, Asia Pacific and Africa. Using the newly-expanded incident response network, managers are assigned based on the location of the incident, meaning Chubb cyber policyholders have access to local expertise around the world, 24 hours a day.



The expanded network also means faster response times. Response managers contact Chubb cyber policyholders directly after an incident is reported. With a dedicated local response manager, communication between IT security, risk management, incident response and Chubb is also enhanced.



To access this cyber solution, Chubb has also launched a mobile application and a dedicated website to help policyholders report an incident.



The Chubb Cyber Alert(SM) mobile application provides customers with a simple, efficient and immediate means of obtaining assistance when an event occurs. The application also provides policyholders with access to a live cyber response specialist.



The Cyber Alert(SM) mobile application can be used by an individual or integrated into larger corporate incident response plans and is offered with a new dedicated website that clients can also use for reporting incidents.



The new service is available in multiple languages, including English; Spanish; French; Mandarin; Cantonese; Italian; German; Flemish; Portuguese; Polish; Czech; Turkish; Korean and Japanese.



All of these enhancements are supported by Chubb's call centre and technology partner - Spill Center, Inc.



Tim Stapleton, Cyber Insurance Product Manager and Technology Industry Practice Leader, Chubb Overseas General Insurance, said:



"The ability to respond rapidly to a cyber incident is critical to minimise any potential impact to a business which has suffered a breach. Delays can exacerbate damage and create further issues in terms of business continuity and also cause problems from a reputational perspective. The combination of Chubb's new incident reporting capabilities and the partnership with Spill allows us to provide expert assistance even faster than before to customers affected by a cyber breach, meaning we can process claims quicker and help limit any further problems."



For more information about Chubb's Cyber Alert(SM) app, available on iOS and Android devices to commercial cyber customers, please refer to: https://www.chubbcyberalert.com/ [https://www.chubbcyberalert.com/]



Key features of the Chubb Cyber Alert Solution include:





-- 24/7 incident reporting via phone, web or mobile device;

-- Ability to provide photographs via mobile phone camera;

-- Ability to register and build a user profile prior to an incident to

improve efficiencies when reporting;

-- Easier access to Chubb's incident response management partners to help

manage an incident from start to finish;

-- Single point of entry to response management and Chubb's cyber policy

response.

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk



