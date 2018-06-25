The New ClinicAll App Offers the Well-known ClinicAll Services on Any Mobile Device

NEUSS, Germany, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Today, people prefer using their own communication device - a smartphone or tablet. Using services on mobile devices is becoming more and more popular.



The new ClinicAll App helps to make patients and hospitals independent of stationary bedside terminals. Now, clinic services can be accessed directly from any mobile device.



One of the main advantages of the ClinicAll App is integration. Several software providers have already developed clinic-specific functions - but it's not feasible for users to install yet another separate app on their device for each new function. This is where the ClinicAll App comes into play, because it integrates all these functions - by use of appropriate interfaces - into one single app.



You are a patient in hospital? Open the ClinicAll App on your device and login - and you're ready to use TV, Internet, or retrieve all hospital information: Treatment data, your next lunch meal. You can also control room lighting and your bed. Doctors and staff inform you via push messages about upcoming activities, dates or rounds. Nurse call is also accessible. Any communication is as easy and simple as possible.



The ClinicAll App runs on iOS and Android devices. A central server provides full access control for all users. There is no need anymore for stationary computer terminals at every patient's bedside - radically decreasing cost and effort for installation.



Download the App now for free in your App store - for iOS or Android. We currently provide a promo code with the App, so that everyone can get an insight into the possible scope of functions.







Information:

Introduction video about the ClinicAll App:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQcSsjlOaWo

Website ClinicAll:

http://www.clinicall.de



Contact:

ClinicAll Germany GmbH

Lea Kelic

Phone +49-2131-52813-30

lk@clinicall.de













Photo:

