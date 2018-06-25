CarnoSyn® Sponsored Athlete, Luca Galliano, Sets a New Course Record and Wins the 2018 Omnium Suisse

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CarnoSyn(®), a division of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") , and one of the world's leading sports performance ingredients, is pleased to announce the first major professional golf win by Luca Galliano, Swiss pro golfer and CarnoSyn(®) athlete.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709546/NAI_Luca_Galliano.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709546/NAI_Luca_Galliano.jpg]



Galliano won the 2018 Omnium Suisse golf tournament held at GC Montreux on June 11, 2018, finishing 3 shots better than the field and with a score of 20 under par for the tournament. Galliano led the tournament from start to finish while completing all 4 rounds under par, including a record setting second round of 64.



"I'm very proud of my first victory," Galliano said. "I've been really focused and dedicated to my training. It feels incredible to see my hard work pay off and to achieve the new course record. Everything just seemed to click, and I was setting myself up for a lot of good looks at birdie. I'm so thankful for the win."



Galliano has been supplementing daily with the scientifically-proven dose of 6.4 grams of SR CarnoSyn(®) sustained release beta-alanine to support greater gains in muscle strength and power, which ultimately help him to swing faster and hit farther.



"Taking SR CarnoSyn(®) has supercharged my performance on the course and in the gym," Galliano said. "I see my ball fly longer and my club speed has increased from 112 to 120 MPH. I feel so good after any competition or training session. SR CarnoSyn(®) has increased my power, focus, and muscle recovery speed."



"NAI is proud of Luca's strong performance and his incredible achievement in winning the Omnium Suisse and setting a new course record," Kenneth Wolf, NAI's President, said. "It's truly rewarding to see our sponsored athletes' dedication to CarnoSyn(®) supplementation and his steadfast training regimen pay off. We look forward to many more victories to come."



Learn more about Luca Galliano and how the power of CarnoSyn(®) is fueling his performance here: http://www.carnosyn.com/luca-galliano [http://www.carnosyn.com/luca-galliano].



About CarnoSyn(®) Brands: CarnoSyn(® )brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn(®) instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn(®) sustained release beta-alanine. When supplemented, they combine with histidine in the body to form carnosine, which acts as a buffer to help delay the onset of muscle fatigue and failure. Both ingredients deliver benefits for athletic performance: increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery, and greater mental focus. SR CarnoSyn(®) is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn(®), which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine. CarnoSyn(®) and SR CarnoSyn(® )are ultra-pure amino acids and banned substance free, backed by NAI's commitment to the highest quality, potency, and manufacturing standards. For more information about CarnoSyn(®) and SR CarnoSyn(®), please visit www.carnosyn.com [http://www.carnosyn.com/].



About NAI: NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at www.nai-online.com [http://www.nai-online.com/].



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our future revenue profits and financial condition, our ability to maintain our patents, generate revenues from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, secure compliance with our intellectual property rights, and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.



CONTACT: Renee Michaelson, CarnoSyn(®) Marketing Manager, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or info@nai-online.com [mailto:info@nai-online.com]. Websites: http://www.carnosyn.com [http://www.carnosyn.com/] and http://www.nai-online.com [http://www.nai-online.com/] and http://gallogolf.com/ [http://gallogolf.com/]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709546/NAI_Luca_Galliano.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709546/NAI_Luca_Galliano.jpg]



Web site: http://www.nai-online.com/



