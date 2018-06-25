JA Solar Receives the Top Brand PV Seal from EuPD Research in Australia

BEIJING, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. , a world leading manufacturer of high-performance solar power products, today announced that it has been awarded the "Top Brand PV Seal 2018" from EuPD Research in Australia.



EuPD Research is well recognized in the photovoltaic industry. Based on the comprehensive surveys among photovoltaic installation companies and end users in Australia, EuPD Research awards the seal to excellent companies that performs well in all aspects. The survey results have a strong reference value for customers selecting high-quality photovoltaic products. Since JA Solar entered the Australian market in 2013, it has received numerous recognitions and favorable feedback on its high-performance products and excellent customer service. JA Solar's shipments have always been in the leading position. In 2017, JA Solar owned 15.3% share of the PV market in Australia.



As a PERC patent holder, JA Solar's high-performance PERC products are well received in the Australian market, especially the bifacial double-glass modules and PERC half-cell modules. Through years of cultivation, JA Solar has established long-term co-operations with many well-known companies in Australia.



Mr. Cao Bo, Vice President of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar set up a branch office in Australia in 2013. We also established local sales and a support platform to provide customers with timely, high-quality, and localized services. With further expansion of the Australian market, JA Solar will continue to upgrade technologies and enhance service solutions, providing its customers with high-reliability solar modules and superior service."



