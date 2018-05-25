Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Supports EU Commission Project With a T6 Multivan Highline: Start in Cabo da Roca, Portugal

HANNOVER, Germany and CABO DA ROCA, Portugal, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



"EU Road Trip Project", Part 2 On a journey of discovery with the Multivan



Drive, see and experience: start of the second part of the "EU Road Trip Project". Portugal was where it began for two young Europeans in the T6 Multivan Highline. Objective: to get to know the people and countries of the EU. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supporting the EU project.



Yldau de Boer, 24 from Amsterdam (Netherlands) is looking forward to the journey via Spain, France and Belgium all the way to her home country of Holland: "I can't wait to see new places and above all to meet interesting people. There will be lots of opportunities to do that during the stops in towns and small villages over the next four weeks. It's going to be awesome!"



Fabian Sanchez, 25 from Vilnius (Lithuania) will also be in the Multivan and adds: "Our journey takes us directly along the Atlantic coast. I'll certainly be going surfing with the locals and afterwards having a barbecue with them and hopefully some good conversations."



The two will be letting the world share in every experience via social networks (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube).



This is already the second stage that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has supported. The first trip took another team of two from Greece to France, a distance of over 4,000 kilometres. Coming up, from June to August, are another route along the Danube and a journey through the Baltic states - over 12,000 kilometres in all. Each of the four trips is being "experienced" in each instance by two young Europeans.



About the "Road Trip Project"



Using a casting process, eight Europeans aged between 19 and 26 were selected by the European Commission from a large field of over 2,000 applications. The travellers get on-site support from local celebrities and bloggers, who present their home region and part of Europe to them. From the experiences and the insider tips from the locals a unique online travel guide gets produced. The aim of the project is to create a platform of interaction between young people across Europe.



