Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

woensdag 25 april 2018 17:01 Economie
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2017 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.  

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky .



For further information please contact:
Name : EDAM Funding One Limited
Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code : KY1-1102
City : George Town
Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number : +345-945-7099
Fax number : +345-945-7100
E-mail : cayman@maplesfs.com




 

PR Newswire

