Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2017 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.



The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky .







For further information please contact:

Name : EDAM Funding One Limited

Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093

Postal code : KY1-1102

City : George Town

Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Phone number : +345-945-7099

Fax number : +345-945-7100

E-mail : cayman@maplesfs.com













