Thundercomm Announces a Series of TurboX System-On-Modules for Next Generation IoT Market Featuring Qualcomm Technologies Products

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2020, Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, announced a series of System-on-Modules (SOMs) powered by Qualcomm Technologies platforms, including Thundercomm TurboX(TM) T55 SOM and TurboX C865 SOM for 5G connectivity, TurboX C404 and C405 SOMs for smart speaker solutions, TurboX T95 SOM for LTE-M/NB-IoT solutions, TurboX CM2150 SOM and TurboX CM450 SOM for smart retail solutions. Most solutions are commercially available, except for TurboX T55, powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon(TM) X55 5G Modem-RF System, and TurboX C865, featuring the flagship Qualcomm® SDM865 platform, TurboX CM2150, and TurboX CM450 which will follow in Q1 2020.



TurboX C404 and C405 SOMs enable superb acoustic performance for smart speakers and soundbars



Today's consumer expectations call for superior audio quality combined with ever-smarter end-user experiences. Thundercomm TurboX C404 and C405 SOMs are powered by Qualcomm® QCS404 and Qualcomm® QCS405 quad core System-on-Chips (SoCs), which offer a highly-integrated architecture, including Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence Engine for machine learning-based speech recognition, high performance, low-power keyword detection pre-loaded and running on a DSP, support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive home audio, and industry-leading connectivity with advanced 2x2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee. Thundercomm is a leading provider to offer SOMs based on the QCS404 and QCS405 SoCs, providing customers with a one-stop solution for design services, software and application development, cloud services, and more.



LTE-M/NB-IoT based solutions for global customers featuring TurboX T95



TurboX T95, built on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem, supports Cat M1, NB1 and NB2, EGPRS, and is integrated with GNSS. With highly integrated form factor, T95 achieves an ultra-low-power performance which can extend battery life.



Based on TurboX T95, Thundercomm provides a variety of end-to-end solutions ranging from asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors, smart meters, to various wearable trackers. These solutions support GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and Wi-Fi, providing indoor and outdoor geolocation. Thanks to the integrated ARM Cortex A7 processor in the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem, these solutions allow LTE-M/NB-IoT devices to collect and process data at the edge, enabling cost-effective implementations that only send key information to the cloud. TurboX T95 solutions can reduce the complexity and streamline IoT project development.



Comprehensive solutions for smart retail



In the IoT era, physical stores are becoming much smarter, offering consumers innovative options to pay, search, and shop for products with their smart devices. Tailored for smart retail devices, TurboX CM2150 and CM450 SOMs are cost-effective, power-efficient and offer comprehensive connectivity, as well as cutting-edge user experiences with advanced computing, smooth graphics, and remarkable camera quality.



With these SOMs, Thundercomm provides customers with a one-stop solution for smart retail covering smart point-of-sale (POS), vending machines, digital signage, handhelds, etc.



Thundercomm, as a world leading IoT product and solution provider, has a strong engineering background and expertise providing a wide range of products & services based on Qualcomm Technologies platforms.



"Thundercomm is providing innovative and cutting-edge IoT technologies and solutions for customers all over the world. With the evolution of 5G networks, we believe that IoT will grow faster in the future," said Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm. "We hope to build a credible partnership with our customers to help them seize the opportunities of 5G, and to develop more intelligent and connected IoT applications in the field of smart speakers, smart wearables, smart retail, and more."



About Thundercomm



Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd and Qualcomm (Guizhou) Investment Co., Ltd. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies mobile and automotive platforms. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, a broad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com [http://www.thundercomm.com/]



