IDB: "Taiwan is Pioneering the AIoT Revolution"

The era of Internet of Things is already in its third phase. At the beginning, the goal was for objects to be connected to the network. The second, that they could communicate with each other and interact. And finally, that they were smart. That is, they could be aware of what is happening around them, extract data, analyze it, and make decisions based on it.



The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) will present new solutions aimed to integrate Artificial intelligence in IoT (Internet of Things) and 5G technology at the Mobile World Congress 2019. IDB has selected 13 Taiwanese companies with innovative products and solutions to be showcased during the biggest IT conference in the world, which takes place in Barcelona.



The endless possibilities of the integration of AI with IoT



The integration of artificial intelligence in IoT will require more powerful connections, hence the importance of new advanced servers that will allow 5G networks to show their full potential. From there, each industry should evaluate their own production processes, determining which parts must be digitized.



The industrial processes in assembly lines, the interconnection between different factories, either of suppliers or manufacturers, as well as the management of the finished product, can be managed through AIoT in a more efficient and productive way. AI is appearing throughout the three layers of the IoT architecture, from device connectivity, platform analytics and application services.



Taiwanese companies and the 4(th) industrial revolution



The IoT industry chain in Taiwan has great advantages in hardware, as well as the flexible and quick responses to product development. Keeping in mind the importance of integration of platforms and systems, Taiwan's industry continues to strengthen its competence in the integration of devices, networking and systems for AI, NB-IoT and edge computing in order to seize the business opportunities different vertical markets, and to facilitate Taiwan's smart city development.



