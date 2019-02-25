Nexen Tire's Partner Manchester City Wins Carabao Cup for Two Consecutive Years



-- Manchester City defeats Chelsea on penalties, winning the Carabao Cup

for the second consecutive year and sixth League Cup win in the Club's

history

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that its Premier League partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City) has won the 2018/19 Carabao Cup.



Manchester City made a strong start in this season's Carabao Cup campaign defeating Oxford United in September last year. The club has continued its winning ways since then, securing its final victory against Chelsea on February 24 (GMT).



"We are thrilled to have partnered with Manchester City throughout their successful run towards the Carabao Cup," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "As the Official Tire Partner of Manchester City, we congratulate the team for their continued success on the field in 2019. Through our strategic partnership with Manchester City, Nexen Tire plans to significantly increase the company's brand awareness among football fans around the world."



This upward momentum extended to the defending champions winning the Carabao Cup for the second consecutive year, scoring the Club's sixth win of the competition. As the Official Sleeve Partner, Nexen Tire has been supporting and celebrating Manchester City's victories throughout the season.



Nexen Tire, a partner of Manchester City since August 2015, extended their multi-year partnership with the football club in March 2017, becoming the first-ever Official Sleeve Partner in the Premier League. Nexen Tire's logo has been appearing on the left sleeves of Manchester City's playing shirt, since the 2017/18 season. As this partnership extended out to the Carabao Cup, the company had been exposed to global soccer fans during the tournament.



Through the partnership and related sports marketing initiatives, Nexen Tire will continue to have a significant presence at all Manchester City matches in the Premier League and UK cups, and focus on raising awareness of Nexen Tire's brand around the world.



About Nexen Tire



Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com [http://www.nexentire.com/].



