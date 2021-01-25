Leading Global Media Name Slovenia a 'Must Visit' destination for 2021

Influential travel media across the globe have collectively named Slovenia a leading destination for 2021 thanks to its dedication to authentic and sustainable tourism.



LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovenian Tourist Board's key PR and marketing focus on authentic and sustainable tourism has led to the country being included in many global media's picks of the top travel destinations to visit in 2021.



Media outlets from across the world praised Slovenia's sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly the Slovenia Green Scheme, which now has over 100 members. Slovenia's popularity also proves that sustainability will be key to earning the trust of early foreign travellers following the global pandemic.



MSc. Maja Pak, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board: "The exposure of Slovenia as a sustainability-oriented tourist destination in such high-profile global media outlets is a great success and the result of many years' active and systematic acceleration of sustainable tourism and cooperation with influential foreign media companies.



This is excellent exposure for Slovenia, especially since it contributes to Slovenia's additional global positioning as a leading country in sustainable tourism, which will be one of the key advantages in tourism recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic."



Last week, Condé Nast Traveller, became the latest publication to praise Slovenia's efforts, placing it in a list of their top ten sustainable destinations in the world to visit in 2021.



Slovenia was chosen among top ten recommended destinations or, as stated in the article, "positive-impact escape ideas". An image of Bled Island is featured in the article, while Slovenia is presented as a Central European country with exceptional natural assets, picturesque landscape and numerous attractions.



Ljubljana is mentioned as being a welcoming and walker-friendly capital, as well as an attractive destination for eco-minded city breaks. The article highlights the high percentage of Slovenia's protected landscape marked by vibrant diversity from the Alpine peaks, ancient forests, Karst plateaus, the Pannonian plains' vineyards and thermal waters to the Adriatic Coast.



In recent weeks, leading British media including The Financial Times, The Guardian and The Sun have all placed Slovenia within their recommended destinations for 2021, while American outlet Forbes named Slovenia a bucket list destinations for wine-lovers. In late 2020 Slovenia was named one of Conde Nast Traveller's best holiday destinations for 2021 and Bled was named one of the world's ten best travel experiences in Lonely Planet's annual Ultimate Travel List.



