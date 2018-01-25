Young Living Names Jared Turner President and Chief Operating Officer

Executive Has Played Key Role in Company's Monumental Growth



LEHI, Utah, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils [https://www.youngliving.com/en_US/company/about], the world leader in essential oils, has named Jared S. Turner as its President and Chief Operating Officer. He has been a driving force in growing Young Living to a billion-dollar business by increasing revenue by over 800 percent over the last five years. He will continue to work closely with the company's Founder and Chairman of the Board D. Gary Young and Chief Executive Officer Mary Young to fulfill their vision of providing Young Living's pure essential oils to every home in the world.



Having served as the company's Chief Operating Officer for the past two years, Turner has been instrumental in evolving Young Living into a billion-dollar global enterprise with over four million customers, 3,000 employees, and 16 corporate and partner farms worldwide. His unwavering commitment to Young Living's mission of sharing the gift of high quality, pure essential oils worldwide has driven the company's international expansion and infrastructure.



"I demand perfection because our members deserve the best, and Jared is the trusted leader who has ridden the river beside me through the ups and downs of this essential oils journey," said Gary Young. "He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader and brings to this position a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. He shares my love of people, natural health, adventure, and nature. Jared has proven himself and will carry my vision forward."



"Jared's purpose-driven mindset is a perfect asset to guide our company forward," said Mary Young. "Under his guidance, Young Living is well-positioned to follow the path that Gary and I envisioned 24 years ago, when we started the company."



"This is the honor of a lifetime, and I don't take it lightly," said Turner. "Gary and Mary set a path for Young Living where people are first and foremost, the quality of essential oils is paramount, and creating a connection to nature is imperative. Young Living will never deviate from that path under my leadership as we continue to share the gift of essential oils with millions of people."



Turner joined Young Living in 2012 as associate general counsel over international with a strong background in international business and law. Prior to serving as the Chief Operating Officer, Turner was Young Living's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, where he was responsible for strategically identifying and executing the company's global vision for growth, overseeing 20 markets, and managing 1,000-plus global sales and marketing employees.



Prior to joining Young Living, Turner was an international business attorney at Kirton McConkie, the largest law firm in Utah, where he advised multinational companies and nonprofits on expanding their businesses internationally. Not limited to legal advice, Turner is a born entrepreneur, who successfully built and ran his own companies. His two decades of experience in network marketing, combined with his passion for all living things, including plants, animals, and people, have made him a natural leader at Young Living.



Turner holds a master's degree in international relations from Syracuse University, a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, and bachelor's degrees in Spanish and political science from the University of Utah.



