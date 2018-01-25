Interop Technologies' Rich Communications Cloud Among the First to Receive Triple Accreditation for Full Universal Profile 1.0 from the GSMA

FORT MYERS, Florida and DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interop Technologies(TM), a global provider of advanced communication networks and cloud-based managed services, today announced that its Rich Communications Cloud [http://www.interoptechnologies.com/rich-communication-services] is one of the first hosted solutions in the world to complete the GSMA's Rich Communications Services (RCS) Universal Profile (UP) [https://www.gsma.com/futurenetworks/rcs/universal-profile/] 1.0 accreditation in Framework, Enriched Calling and Messaging.



To receive triple UP 1.0 accreditation, Interop's Rich Communications Cloud passed more than 400 rigorous test cases with OEM device and client vendors in five countries, across three continents. During the GSMA's Meta event, which brings the ecosystem together to prove the quality and readiness of devices and networks prior to their commercial launch, Interop's hosted IMS core [https://www.interoptechnologies.com/ims-core] and Rich Communications Cloud served as the accrediting network for which all other OEMs entering the event were tested against. This included working together with handset manufactures Samsung Electronics and LG to complete their triple accreditation for Framework, Enriched Calling and Messaging. Currently Interop is one of only two hosted solution providers who have passed the necessary interoperability and specification testing to receive accreditation in all three areas.



"We are dedicated to driving the accelerated adoption of enhanced IP communications like RCS through our cloud infrastructure and managed services model," said Steve Zitnik, EVP and CTO of Interop Technologies. "Our team of engineers are currently in development of version 2.0 of the Universal Profile so that we can support our customers in the next phase of messaging innovation--Messaging-as-a-Platform."



During the past year, the interest in RCS has grown considerably and by the first quarter of 2019, the GSMA estimates that there will be a billion users worldwide. Interop's Rich Communications Cloud provides mobile operators with everything they need to launch RCS and its enriched features to their subscribers. This includes a cloud-based IMS core network, RCS application servers, native or downloadable RCS applications, and support for multiple clients and devices.



"Momentum for RCS continues to grow around the world, with over 50 launched networks and over 157 million active monthly users, underpinned by the GSMA's common, global and consistent Universal Profile," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "We look forward to seeing further developments this year and are working closely with operators, messaging aggregators and major brands to ensure that RCS becomes the leading messaging platform for businesses and consumers."



RCS is the next-generation messaging platform that is on its way to replacing legacy services like SMS and MMS. The features provided by RCS UP 1.0 are similar to those that appeared first in over-the-top messaging apps like WhatsApp, and include upgrades like group chat, enriched calling, enhanced delivery notifications, audio messaging, high-res video and photo sharing, file transfer, location-based services and a converged inbox for SMS, MMS and RCS within the native messaging app. The launch of RCS UP 2.0 will provide Application-to-Person (A2P) capabilities and enable a variety of new services and revenue generating applications for mobile operators through the use of chatbots, plugins, artificial intelligence (AI) and third-party applications.



