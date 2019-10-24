What skills will be needed to meet tomorrow's cyber security threats?

The Stockholm #CyberThursday Learning Event: 7 November 2019 -- RSVP Required



HERNDON, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International is hosting an RSVP-only event on 7 November 2019 at our offices in Stockholm, Sweden, to discuss what skills today's workforce needs to defend against tomorrow's cyber threats. Attendees will also be introduced to a scalable set of products and services to support organisations as they work to transform themselves through the development of their workforce.



"With 23% of IT leaders reporting that workforce skills gaps are a more damaging threat to cyber security than budget constraints,(([1])) now is a critical time to have a frank and thorough discussion about the cyber security skills gap, and what organisations can do about it," said Richard A. Spires, Learning Tree CEO and former CIO of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Spires will be in attendance at the Stockholm Cyber Learning Event to discuss the need to view cyber risks from the front lines to the top, and will demonstrate cyber learning paths aligned to the NICE Cybersecurity Framework.



Agenda Topics & Key Industry Representation:





-- What skills will be needed to mitigate tomorrow's cyber threats?

-- Information Security Expert Pal Sehmi on the NICE Cybersecurity

Framework

-- EC-Council, (ISC)(2) , CompTIA on cyber security certifications

-- Richard A. Spires on role-based learning paths aligned to the NICE

Framework

-- A demonstration of the Learning Tree Learning Management Platform, which

delivers a lifecycle of learning environment that meets both individual

and enterprise needs

-- Cocktail hour and networking to follow presentations

RSVP to this complimentary event at: www.LearningTree.se/7Nov [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2621523-1&h=1027008623&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.learningtree.se%2F7Nov&a=www.LearningTree.se%2F7Nov]



The event will also be livestreamed live on Learning Tree's Facebook Page [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2621523-1&h=3647619381&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FLearningTreeIntl&a=Learning+Tree%27s+Facebook+Page].



About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2621523-1&h=3106807627&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.learningtree.se%2F&a=Learning+Tree+International] is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2621523-1&h=3394796329&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.learningtree.se%2Futbildning-kursutbud%2F&a=IT+training+and+certifications], as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. With over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world enhancing their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. Transformational business solutions have evolved from working collaboratively with clients to address large-scale process improvement initiatives.



To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit LearningTree.se/Evolve



[1] https://www.securitysales.com/research/tech-skills-gap-cybersecurity/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2621523-1&h=2445128732&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.securitysales.com%2Fresearch%2Ftech-skills-gap-cybersecurity%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.securitysales.com%2Fresearch%2Ftech-skills-gap-cybersecurity%2F]



