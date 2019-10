CSO from US State Department and SDRPY Complete 2nd Stabilization Workshop

Workshop trained more than 80 professionals from a number of Saudi ministries and government agencies



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A workshop focused on key challenges to stabilization operations and organized by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO), and with the participation of the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, U.S. Embassy Sana'a, USAID, and Department of Defense has concluded. Building on the activities of a workshop in April, participants discussed future stabilization programs and ways to improve international coordination of Yemen demining activities.



The workshop included participants from Saudi ministries, including Defense, Foreign Affairs, Labor and Social Development, Finance, Media, and Economy and Planning, and from the Saudi Fund for Development and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief). Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor-General of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen Mohammed Al Jabir and U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel gave opening speeches. Ambassador Al Jabir, Ambassador Henzel and U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John P. Abizaid delivered remarks at the conclusion of the event.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016869/SDRPY_Workshop.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016869/SDRPY_Workshop.jpg ]



Ambassadors Abizaid and Henzel noted that U.S. policy remained focused on working with America's international partners to bring peace, prosperity, and security to Yemen. They stressed U.S. support for diplomatic engagement to end the fighting, facilitating delivery of humanitarian relief, and achieving a comprehensive political agreement in Yemen in coordination with the UN Special Envoy and UN-mediated peace talks.



"Four years into the conflict in Yemen, we must work together to find a political solution, and we also must help Yemeni citizens and institutions achieve and maintain the peace," said Ambassador Abizaid. "There is no doubt that a stable Yemen is in the interests of all Yemenis, but also the United States and Saudi Arabia."



"Sustainable development is the key to stabilization in Yemen, and we have had a very productive exchange of views and knowledge here," Ambassador Al Jabir said of the workshop. "The US-Saudi partnership is vital to international stability and security."



The mission of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen is to create the conditions for stability, peace, prosperity and security in Yemen by implementing sustainable development projects and initiatives in all Yemeni provinces. The mission of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations is to anticipate, prevent, and respond to conflict that undermines U.S. national interests.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016870/SDRPY_Workshop_2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016870/SDRPY_Workshop_2.jpg ]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016869/SDRPY_Workshop.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016870/SDRPY_Workshop_2.jpg



