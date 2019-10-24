The First Qingdao Multinationals Summit Closed

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-day Qingdao summit for leaders of multinational corporations concluded on October 20. The summit provides a new platform for dialogue and exchanges with multinational corporations, and a new stage for exchanges and cooperation between multinational corporations, according to a representative of the Shandong provincial government at a press conference in the afternoon.



According to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, the Qingdao Multinationals Summit at 2019 "New Growth Drivers" Qingdao Fair was approved by the State Council and co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, and the Shandong Province. It is the world's first high-level meeting established for multinational corporations. The summit focuses on promoting the China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone and arranged 7 industrial road shows and 7 city road shows for new growth drivers in the top 10 industries. The 261 participating enterprises included leading enterprises from Germany, the United States, France and other countries. They exhibited advanced technologies and products including autonomous vehicles, smart homes, robots, new energy vehicles, VR, AR and 5G applications. As of 12:00 on the 20th, a total of nearly 38,000 business visitors from more than 20 countries and regions attended the exhibition.



The Key Projects Release of New Growth Drivers for Shandong Province & Matchmaking for International Partners also promoted the 120 key projects featuring new growth drivers in Shandong Province, and more than 600 "one-on-one" matchmaking meetings of more than 400 investment and financing institutions and enterprises from over 10 countries.



