Microland Announces Partnership With Nutanix to Strengthen Hybrid Cloud Portfolio

Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, today announced its intent to bring new workloads to hyperconverged and enterprise cloud deployments with a global partnership with Nutanix.



As a Global System Integrator, Microland will develop, design and implement transformational IT strategies for customers looking to maximize their IT performance and improve business agility. Microland's partnership with Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, will help build software-defined datacenters and bring the power of cloud to its enterprise customers.



As a partner, Microland has achieved Premier status, which is the highest level in the Nutanix Consulting Partner (NCP) program. This certification enables Microland to deliver distinguished professional services to Nutanix customers utilizing Nutanix services advanced delivery toolkits. Being a part of the Nutanix ecosystem provides Microland the opportunity to design and implement state-of-the-art solutions, leveraging Nutanix services and best practices.



"As a Nutanix premier partner, Microland will utilize Nutanix services tools, templates, methodologies, and training to drive service efficiency, and enhance profitability in Client ecosystems," said Karthikeyan Krishnan, Sr. VP - Global Solutions and Head ASEAN Business, Microland. "This partnership intends to digitally accelerate the Client technology landscape by delivering simple-to-deploy, web-scale architecture including NextGen cognitive workloads, mission-critical workloads, such as databases, web infrastructure, and mainstream enterprise applications. I am confident that this partnership will help us in delivering the highest quality of service and unmatched customer experience to Clients in their digital transformation journeys."



"We're thrilled to be partnering more closely with Microland," said Rodney Foreman, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Nutanix. "The company is one of our most valued GSI partners globally and will help us build our momentum with large enterprise customers, particularly in the ASEAN region."



Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their Clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.



