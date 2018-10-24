CoinDeal Moves to Malta

WROCLAW, Poland and VALLETTA, Malta, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



CoinDeal, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by three Poles, makes a big step forward by moving its place of business to Malta.



"It is a big step for us as it will make the way our exchange works more flexible and improve user safety," said Kajetan Maćkowiak, one of the CoinDeal founders. Companies registered in Malta can apply for the MDIA (Malta Digital Innovation Authority) certificate, a collection of laws which govern the operation of Blockchain service providers such as cryptocurrency exchanges.



MDIA increases user safety by providing the strictest protection level on the market.



Malta ranks among countries which are most open to the dynamic technological changes. MDIA encourages many startups to work together and develop their IT products in Malta. The country has already been called the 'Blockchain Island'.



CoinDeal, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Adam Bicz, Filip Dzierzak and Kajetan Maćkowiak, all coming from Wrocław, Poland. The exchange was launched in March 2018 but has already gained spectacular popularity in the global market. CoinDeal is the sponsor of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a Premier League team. The company is involved in many social and charitable activities. CoinDeal was the main sponsor of the 3x3 Feel The Bit, the basketball tournament in which for the first time in history the prize was cryptocurrencies.



CoinDeal is one of the most powerful exchange platforms, offering access to 32 cryptocurrency pairs, including the most popular ones, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin, but also many alternative coins. However, what distinguishes them from others is that the exchange allows users to vote on new cryptocurrencies -if a coin reaches an appropriate number of votes, it is added to the platform.



www.coindeal.com [http://www.coindeal.com ]



