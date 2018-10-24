Climate Protection in Transport: International Conference on Renewable Mobility "Fuels of the Future 2019" - The Programme is Online

BERLIN, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The programme for the 16th International Conference on Renewable Mobility "Fuels of the Future" at http://www.fuels-of-the-future.com, which will take place on 21/22 January 2019 in Berlin, is now online.



Negotiations on the global climate agreement in Katowice in December 2018 (COP24) mark a further milestone on the path towards the ambitious goals of limiting global warming and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. How can the transport sector, drawing on the full range of affordable technological developments, contribute to attaining climate change mitigation objectives? The increasing diversification of drive technologies, along with production and use of renewable fuels, constitute challenges for sustainable renewable mobility, yet also provide the key to achieving the targets.



The extensive programme offers a variety of topics with relevance for increasing climate protection in individual and heavy goods traffic, as well as in the fields of aviation and shipping.



On the opening day, the focus will be on mobility, set between the conflicting priorities of climate protection, economic efficiency and user acceptance. In the plenary session, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, the European Parliament, European agriculture, the petroleum and automotive industries and the scientific community will discuss future prospects for the transport sector.



On the second day of the conference, 11 forums will examine a broad spectrum of topics from all areas of renewable energy in the mobility sector: German and international experts will present news on technical developments, research, certification, market analysis and trade flows, as well as entering into discussions with conference participants. These forums, like the exhibitor forum with exhibition stands, will also offer scope for professional exchanges and networking.



