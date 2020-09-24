Unleashing potential, Chengdu displays opportunities in park communities with immersive shows

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by National Business Daily:



Southwest China's Chengdu is to introduce a slew of new scenes and products centering on livable park communities on September 25, as the city makes continuous efforts to boost the new economy sector.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278759/Chengdu.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278759/Chengdu.jpg]



The special event, hosted by the city's community governance commission and the Chengdu New Economic Development Commission and organized by Chenghua District, is part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project.



The event consists of outdoor displays and indoor press conference. In the outdoor area, visitors can have hands-on experience on multiple products including smart home appliances, daily consumption products, and public service products from companies like China Telecom, Huawei, and Ximalaya.



A press conference will be held in the indoor area, in an unconventional form. It will be an immersive and interactive reality show that tracks one day in the life of a family in a park community. Products and opportunities in building park communities will be interwoven into the morning, noon, and evening chapters of the performance.



"A scene is a point in time and space that triggers emotional responses," director of the show Le Lei said, "visitors can have a deeper experience of the products by taking the perspective of the family in the three scenes we constructed".



A total of 100 new scenes and 100 new products in park communities will be launched at the event, where Huawei, New Hope Group and other renowned companies will have the chance to promote their latest technologies and applications. Besides, the event will unveil a list of top 100 community businesses and enterprises.



To better facilitate the matching of suppliers and buyers, a platform for the transaction of innovative new economy products in Chengdu will be launched on the sidelines of the event. The platform will be able to broker deals online for products and scenes involved in the "Double Thousand Project" with its functions of transaction, service, and management.



To precisely find suppliers for various needs and optimize the allocation of resources are key tasks for the event. By releasing new opportunities to the world, the event is expected to attract investors and organizations to better participate in the development of a park city on the community level.



