Cell Signaling Technology Named a Top Charitable Company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

DANVERS, Massachusetts, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2922077-1&h=2782174187&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cellsignal.com%2F&a=Cell+Signaling+Technology%2C+Inc.] (CST), a discovery technology company and leading provider of antibodies, kits, and services, was named by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) for the 5th year in a row, as a 2020 top corporate charitable contributor in Massachusetts, at the Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 10th in Boston. CST ranked 71(st) in Massachusetts among top charitable companies, with a total contribution of $470,000 to MA local charities. The 2020 BBJ awards recognized the top 107 companies that contributed more than $100,000 to Massachusetts's organizations in 2019.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277084/Cell_Signaling_BBJ_Charitable_Contributor.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277084/Cell_Signaling_BBJ_Charitable_Contributor.jpg]



For more than 20 years, researchers in pharma, biotech, and academia have trusted CST for its proven biological and technical expertise and our success is directly linked to the global communities where we live and work. "As scientists and citizens, we cannot ignore the important connections we have with each other, our local communities, and the planet as a whole," said John Letcher, Cell Signaling Technology, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources. "We are flattered to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for our contributions within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."



CST charitable initiatives are part of a broader Corporate Social Responsibility focus that includes commitments to Our Planet, Science Education, Our Employees, Surrounding Communities, and the Arts.



At CST we believe in the power of science to help us meet some of the big challenges ahead. Science is our passion, and our mission is to help researchers find answers to critical questions about disease that have the potential to raise the quality of life for everyone.



Learn more about Cell Signaling Technology and corporate giving at cellsignal.com/csr



About CST



Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a private, family-owned company, founded by scientists and dedicated to providing high quality research tools to the biomedical research community. Our employees operate worldwide from our U.S. headquarters in Massachusetts, and our offices in the Netherlands, China, and Japan.



Cell Signaling Technology® and CST(TM) are trademarks of Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277084/Cell_Signaling_BBJ_Charitable_Contributor.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2922077-1&h=1553938759&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1277084%2FCell_Signaling_BBJ_Charitable_Contributor.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1277084%2FCell_Signaling_BBJ_Charitable_Contributor.jpg]



CONTACT: Rebecca J. Reppucci, MBA, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Director of Marketing Communications, Phone: 978-867-2382, email: marketingpr@cellsignal.com



Web site: http://www.cellsignal.com/



