AID 2020 to Launch New Activities & Zones

Registration now open for China's Elderly Care Show



SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, also known as AID 2020, will be held October 28(th)-30(th) 2020 in Halls N1-N2 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The pre-registration channel for visitors has now officially opened.



AID is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Shanghai INTEX. This edition will mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of AID, bringing together over 300 companies spanning the show's six category areas including elderly care services, assistive technology, rehabilitation, life care, health management, and livable buildings over an area of 30,000 square meters.



20(th) Anniversary -- Special Activities



To celebrate the 20(th) anniversary of AID, the show organizers will plan a series of special activities to express their gratitude to exhibitors and visitors. A special awards ceremony will be held to commend the most exceptional enterprises, products & services, and people that have made particularly impactful contributions to the advance and development of the industry.



20(th) Anniversary -- Innovation Zones



Audiences will also have the opportunity to explore several new exhibition areas and exhibits. In addition to the annual welfare competition exhibition area and the rehabilitation assistive technology exhibition area, AID will be rising to meet the needs of the times and seek to firmly grasp new social challenges such as the prevention and control measures of the novel corona virus epidemic, as well as new opportunities such as the Shanghai mobility and assistive device rental pilot scheme. In all there are four new exhibition zones including the special activity area, the mobility and assistive device rental experience zone and the children's rehabilitation and assistive device zone.



20(th) Anniversary -- Conference Platforms



A mainstay of AID over the years is its high-end forums and pioneering meetings hosted concurrently with the exhibition, resonating with the pulse of the industry. This year, industry leading forums including the China International Elder Care Service Industry Summit, the China Elder Care Institution Development Summit, and the China-Japan Elderly Care Industry Matchmaking Forum will return to AID 2020. Cutting-edge thematic seminars combined with tours will immerse audiences in the experience of the newest trends and latest developments of China's elderly care industry.



Visit www.china-aid.com [http://www.china-aid.com/] for complete pre-registration.



