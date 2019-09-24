Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc. to sponsor the SDG Business Forum at the United Nations Headquarters in NYC

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc. is proud to announce that it will be one of only five sponsors of the 4(th) SDG Business Forum* taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 25(th), 2019.



The Business Forum provides a unique multi-stakeholder platform to support business action and partnerships to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2590976-1&h=1941972217&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsustainabledevelopment.un.org%2F&a=UN+Sustainable+Development+Goals+(SDGs)] - fostering public-private dialogues, catalyzing new partnerships and alliances, and exploring innovative business solutions to accelerate sustainable development.



Kaneka PHBH(TM) can replace common plastic products such as plates, straws, cups, cutlery or any other single-use items.



Kaneka hopes to find an alternative solution to the current single-use plastic products as the company recognizes the need to bring to market a plant-based product that will help reduce the Ocean and Landfill pollution. Currently, it is estimated that about 8 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year which has created a massive environmental issue in the world's oceans**



We are extremely honored to be part of this event taking place during the Climate Summit week in New York City. This event is hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce and Global Compact and features high-level government and corporate speakers from around the world.



**Reference Source https://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2015/02/150212-ocean-debris-plastic-garbage-patches-science/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2590976-1&h=4135946585&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.nationalgeographic.com%2Fnews%2F2015%2F02%2F150212-ocean-debris-plastic-garbage-patches-science%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.nationalgeographic.com%2Fnews%2F2015%2F02%2F150212-ocean-debris-plastic-garbage-patches-science%2F]



