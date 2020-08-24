INX Limited Announces Effectiveness of Security Token IPO

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared as effective its registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with the initial public offering (the "Offering") of up to 130 million INX Security Tokens (the "INX Tokens" or "Tokens"). INX has set the offering price at $0.90 per Token with a minimum investment of $1,000. It is anticipated that the Offering will begin on August 25, 2020 at 10am Eastern Daylight Time at https://token.inx.co/ [https://www.token.inx.co/]



INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund.



A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/]. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/] (click here [https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1725882/000121390020023202/ea125858-424b1_inxlimited.htm]). Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free by sending an email to INX at investors@inx.co [mailto:investors@inx.co].



This press release is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation of sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About INX Limited



INX Limited, a Gibraltar-based private company formed in 2017, is developing INX Trading Solutions, a single entry-point for our customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives.



This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.



