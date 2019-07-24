Verb Surgical Announces Kurt Azarbarzin as President and CEO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Surgical Inc. today announced that Kurt Azarbarzin has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



"I am incredibly honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Verb," said Azarbarzin. "The company has an incredible vision for the future of surgery. I've spent time with the technology, and believe it has the potential to transform surgery on a global scale."



Verb is building its digital surgery platform in close collaboration with Ethicon Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, and Verily, part of Alphabet Inc. It has been working actively with its partner companies and with clinicians in testing the platform in preclinical labs.



"Verb is making strong progress, and the response from clinicians around the world has been very positive," said Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson. "We are pleased to have Kurt's leadership and expertise guiding the platform towards commercialization."



"With Verb, we are developing a comprehensive technology platform aimed at transforming surgery," said Andy Conrad, CEO of Verily. "Kurt's commercial acumen and legacy of innovative R&D in minimally invasive surgery make him a welcome addition to the team."



Verb's digital surgery platform consists of five technology pillars - robotics, visualization, advanced instrumentation, connectivity, and data analytics. Verb leadership noted that the company is on pace to deliver all five to the market in what it considers to be the world's first fully connected digital surgery platform.



"I've been exposed to many surgical technologies and trends over the course of my 35 year career and truly believe that robotics and digital are the future of surgery," said Azarbarzin, who will be relocating to the San Francisco Bay Area with Verb, "and I see vast potential in what Verb is developing. I'm joining the company to change surgery for the better."



About Verb Surgical Inc.



Verb Surgical, Inc. is developing a digital surgery platform built with technology from Verily (an Alphabet company) and Ethicon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices company. The company was founded in 2015 to create the future of surgery by making advanced technology and information available to more patients globally. In partnership with clinicians around the world, Verb is a company dedicated to turning technology and information into actions that matter.



