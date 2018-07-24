Densitas and Leeds Teaching Hospitals sign partnership to bring innovative, personalized breast screening technologies into their routine clinica

Will enable mammography quality improvement and population level stratified breast screening.



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Densitas, Inc., a breast imaging analytics innovator based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, announces a recently formalized partnership with the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the UK. The partnership seeks to introduce innovative personalized breast screening technologies [https://densitas.health/dm-density], including our DENSITAS|density(TM) and DENSITAS|quality(TM) products, into routine clinical workflow. The goal is to ultimately enable population level stratified breast screening and mammography quality improvement and stimulate research in the area of breast health.



"Our partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals, NHS Trust is the first of its kind in the UK and represents an alignment of vision that is intended to improve appropriateness of care in breast cancer screening through innovation in technology and service delivery," says Mohamed Abdolell, CEO of Densitas. "We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Nisha Sharma, Director of Breast Screening, and her team at Leeds Teaching Hospital's NHS Trust breast screening program to introduce our machine learning powered breast imaging analytics platform into a clinical care setting."



Breast tissue density [https://densitas.health/breast-density-info] is a confirmed independent risk factor for breast cancer in women. The current standard of care in the UK National Health Service is subjective, visual assessment of breast tissue density by the radiologist, if it is performed at all. The Densitas|density(TM) software provides an automated mechanism for quantifying and recording breast density, and making it readily available to the radiologist, along with the digital mammograms. This will allow the Leeds team to assess breast density for every woman who has a screening mammogram performed. Beyond speeding and simplifying the process of quantifying breast density, Densitas|density(TM) standardizes the density measurement and enables stratification of screen eligible women to ensure those who need more aggressive follow-up receive it, while those who do not need aggressive follow-up do not receive unnecessary imaging. Densitas software is unique in that it assesses breast density using the routinely archived processed DICOM images that radiologists normally review, and therefore supports prospective and retrospective breast density measurement for clinical care and for research.



Dr Sharma said: "This is a really exciting development for us because it has the potential to make a real difference to the quality of our screening program and ultimately to the health outcomes of women in Leeds. I'm very pleased that the Leeds Breast Screening unit and research team have the opportunity to collaborate with Densitas. This is the foundation for future developments that will improve breast care, so it's excellent news for women."



About Densitas: Densitas, Inc. develops advanced breast imaging analytics technologies powered by machine learning. Our goal is to deliver actionable insights at the point-of-care that improve the quality of breast health management. Our products address the key challenges facing women's imaging today, including mammography quality, workflow efficiencies, compliance with national guidelines, and delivery of appropriate care at sustainable costs. Learn more at www.densitas.health [https://densitas.health/]



