Dubai Holding and Emaar Champion New Era in Retail With 'Dubai Square', a Tech-driven Retail Destination in Dubai Creek Harbour

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Holding and Emaar Properties have announced the launch of Dubai Square, a new retail metropolis in Dubai, UAE, that pushes the boundaries of modern retail and leisure by drawing on next-generation technology. Dubai Square is set in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, the 6 square kilometre mega-development only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and the iconic Burj Khalifa by Emaar.



Adjacent to Dubai Creek Tower, the new global icon, it represents a 2.6-million square metre (about 30 million square feet) retail, hospitality and residential destination. Blurring the boundaries of online and in-mall shopping, integrating indoor and outdoor, Dubai Square is designed for the new era of tech-savvy customers, setting a benchmark for retail experiences in the 21st century.



Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: "Focused on the aspirations of the new generation of customers, Dubai Square will play a pivotal role in further establishing Dubai as the next champion of global retail. With omnichannel offering, it delivers a new destination experience that will bring incredible value to our retail partners. It will be the closest mega-retail district to millions of passengers passing through the Dubai International Airport, serving over 2.5 billion people who are only 4 hours flying time from Dubai."



In line with Dubai's postmodern evolution, Dubai Square has an eclectic mixture of styles and references. The size of over 100 football pitches - with 750,000 square metres (8.07 million sq ft) of gross floor retail space - Dubai Square will also be home to the Middle East's largest of its kind Chinatown.



Dubai Square has three levels, each presenting a unique set of experiences to the customer. The ground floor features a groundbreaking events arena while the first floor has a magnificent four-lane boulevard lined with luxury retail, dining and leisure outlets. The second floor is a family-friendly haven featuring an array of activities at 'Ice Adventure', a Cineplex, waterpark, sports arena, supermarket and metro link.



A futuristic entertainment arena with 3-D projection mapping, theatrical sound and lighting, and a vast choice of global gastronomy are other compelling attractions in Dubai Square. It also features an Art District, serving as a crossroads for artists and art lovers from around the world.



