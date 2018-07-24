Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Dubai Holding and Emaar Champion New Era in Retail With 'Dubai Square', a Tech-driven Retail Destination in Dubai Creek Harbour

dinsdag 24 juli 2018 15:41 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Holding and Emaar Properties have announced the launch of Dubai Square, a new retail metropolis in Dubai, UAE, that pushes the boundaries of modern retail and leisure by drawing on next-generation technology. Dubai Square is set in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, the 6 square kilometre mega-development only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and the iconic Burj Khalifa by Emaar.

Adjacent to Dubai Creek Tower, the new global icon, it represents a 2.6-million square metre (about 30 million square feet) retail, hospitality and residential destination. Blurring the boundaries of online and in-mall shopping, integrating indoor and outdoor, Dubai Square is designed for the new era of tech-savvy customers, setting a benchmark for retail experiences in the 21st century.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: "Focused on the aspirations of the new generation of customers, Dubai Square will play a pivotal role in further establishing Dubai as the next champion of global retail. With omnichannel offering, it delivers a new destination experience that will bring incredible value to our retail partners. It will be the closest mega-retail district to millions of passengers passing through the Dubai International Airport, serving over 2.5 billion people who are only 4 hours flying time from Dubai."

In line with Dubai's postmodern evolution, Dubai Square has an eclectic mixture of styles and references. The size of over 100 football pitches - with 750,000 square metres (8.07 million sq ft) of gross floor retail space - Dubai Square will also be home to the Middle East's largest of its kind Chinatown.

Dubai Square has three levels, each presenting a unique set of experiences to the customer. The ground floor features a groundbreaking events arena while the first floor has a magnificent four-lane boulevard lined with luxury retail, dining and leisure outlets. The second floor is a family-friendly haven featuring an array of activities at 'Ice Adventure', a Cineplex, waterpark, sports arena, supermarket and metro link.

A futuristic entertainment arena with 3-D projection mapping, theatrical sound and lighting, and a vast choice of global gastronomy are other compelling attractions in Dubai Square. It also features an Art District, serving as a crossroads for artists and art lovers from around the world.

For details, contact:

Kelly Home ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller +9714-4507-600 kelly.home@bm.com [mailto:kelly.home@bm.com]

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722253/Dubai_Square_at_Dubai_Creek_Harbour.mp4 [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722253/Dubai_Square_at_Dubai_Creek_Harbour.mp4] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722254/Arena___Dubai_Square.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722254/Arena___Dubai_Square.jpg] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722255/Boulevard_at_Dubai_Square.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722255/Boulevard_at_Dubai_Square.jpg]

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234