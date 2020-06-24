Volg ons op:
EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

woensdag 24 juni 2020 11:58 Economie
BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems [https://www.edgeverve.com/], a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, [https://www.infosys.com/] was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool (NEAT), 2020 in the Automation Focus market segment. NEAT's evaluation analyzed the performance of vendors offering process discovery and mining technology.

The NEAT evaluated 15 vendors on both their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet client future requirements'. EdgeVerve Systems was rated as a leader for exhibiting both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation highlighted EdgeVerve System's strength as -


-- Desktop observer for process discovery with/without user intervention
-- Identify automation opportunities powered by a proprietary algorithm
-- Automation Prioritization: expresses more information over a single
automation score
-- Flexible (floating) licensing model
-- Partnership to provide end-to-end process view
The report cites, "EdgeVerve's AssistEdge Discover, in the past 1.5 years, has taken strides to deliver value to its clients. The platform's RPA-related features are well developed, which is no surprise considering the company has a history in that space."

AssistEdge Discover, EdgeVerve's process discovery offering empowers organizations with deep process insights, driving success, and impact across the organization in the areas of process transformation, automation strategy, operational productivity, audit and compliance.

For a full copy of the report, please click here [https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-discover/nelsonhall-process-discovery-and-mining-evaluation/?cmpid=PressRelease__06122020&source=Digital&subsource=PressRelease]

