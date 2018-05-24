The Stars Group's Pokerstars Spring Championship of Online Poker Surpasses Guarantee With $91 Million Prize Pool

TORONTO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Stars Group Inc. today announced that its popular annual Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) tournament series exceeded its largest ever $65 million guarantee, ultimately paying out approximately $91 million in prizes and making it the second largest ever online poker series behind last year's SCOOP which paid out approximately $94 million.



This year's SCOOP ran from May 6 to May 23 spanning 16 days and 183 tournaments, 28 of which individually guaranteed at least $1 million in prizes. The online series, which is in its tenth year, attracted 141,862 players from 141 different countries for a total of 1,071,706 tournament entries; tournament buy-ins ranged from $2.20 to $25,000. Among the industry-leading prize guarantees, the SCOOP-58-H Main Event sported a $5 million guarantee.



"The Spring Championship of Online Poker is one of the most important highlights of the annual poker calendar," said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive of The Stars Group. "In its tenth year, we were pleased to deliver not only the largest online poker guarantee in PokerStars history but to yet again pay out over $90 million in prizes to our players."



A total of five PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC) Platinum Passes, worth around $30,000 each, were awarded to the SCOOP main event winners across each buy-in level, as well as the first-place player on the SCOOP leader board and the winner of an 'All-in Shootout' draw. The PSPC takes place in the Bahamas in 2019 and The Stars Group expects it to be the largest $25,000 buy-in poker tournament in poker history. The Stars Group is giving away a total of $8 million worth of Platinum Passes and an additional $1 million for the overall winner at the PSPC.



