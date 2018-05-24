BlockEx and GB Capital Markets Inc. Partner to Open BlockExMarkets.com to US Accredited Investors

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets participants, has announced that it and GB Capital Markets Inc. ("GBCM") have partnered to provide issuers access to the BlockExMarkets.com exchange platform in order to accept US institutional customers in a compliant manner. Under the agreement, BlockEx will offer its technology to European Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs ) that want to access US accredited investors through GBCM, a FINRA- registered broker-dealer.



Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx said: "We are delighted that the European market for ICOs and other digital asset tokens will now be open to US purchasers in a way that is compliant with US law. We expect the service to be available within 90 days."



Scott Rothman, President at GBCM, added: "Both GB Capital Markets and BlockEx believe that the market for digital assets should be well regulated, and we're happy to partner to bring this to the US."



BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates http://www.BlockExMarkets.com its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.



GB Capital Markets Inc. is an investment banking firm that primarily arranges financing (debt, equity and cryptocurrency) on behalf of its crypto and non-crypto clients and provides mergers and acquisitions services. Formerly known as CVF Securities, Inc., a FINRA-registered broker-dealer since 1989, GBCM provides services across multiple industries and has an established network of institutional capital providers. Find out more at http://www.gbcapitalmarkets.io.







