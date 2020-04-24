Volg ons op:
Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

vrijdag 24 april 2020
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky [http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky/].

For further information please contact: Name : EDAM Funding One Limited Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093 Postal code : KY1-1102 City : George Town Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Phone number : +345-945-7099 Fax number : +345-945-7100 E-mail : cayman@maples.com [mailto:cayman@maples.com]

