Mobile Devices Launches Groundbreaking LTE Cat M1, Open O.S. Based OBD Dongle

PARIS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Global provider of telematics technology, Mobile Devices has today unveiled new carrier certification for its new groundbreaking LTE Cat M1 OBD Dongle.



Like all other products from Mobile Devices, this new OBD dongle runs Mobiles Devices' Munic.io platform. This full-featured software stack is based on Morpheus 3.4, a well proven, secured and high performance Operating System for Telematics applications.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678302/Munic_io_Logo.jpg )



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678300/Mobile_Devices_Munic_MDI_Evolution.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678301/Mobile_Devices_Munic.jpg )



Morpheus' 5,000+ APIs enable extremely fast development and integration of any services onto the dongle. This is crucial for all types of Telematics Service Providers (TSPs) or large end-customers, such as car makers or insurance companies wanting to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy services or even roadside assistance based on a Telematics 'smartbox'.



The Munic.io platform also includes CloudConnect gateway for easy device management, OTA and remote programming, and secured integration into third party servers.



This new product completes the already wide range of OBD dongles designed by Mobile Devices which includes cellular technologies such as 2G, 3G and LTE Cat 4, all certified across Europe and Northern America.



It also offers a wide range of options such as a WIFI Hotspot with Cat 4 variants, Bluetooth, 3D gyroscope, Magnetometer, Dual CAN or Internal battery.



This extensive choice of variants gives Mobile Devices customers the ability to cover all targeted segments of the Telematics space from ultra low-end to very high-end, and Munic.io's latest Multistack agent provides extended Vehicle Data Reading Capabilities to all of them.



Widely regarded as a game-changer for the industry, Category M1 (or Cat M1) refers to sensors and devices requiring lower throughput, extended battery life (for some use cases) and better power efficiency than current IoT solutions.



Verizon was first to launch its Internet of Things network in March 2017, both Verizon and AT&T completed their deployment in the middle of last year, and these two big operators both currently operate nationwide IoT networks.



In terms of connectivity, the IoT market is a crowded space comprising a range of standardized and proprietary technologies. Verizon and AT&T both pinned their first major push into IoT networks leveraging their existing LTE footprints, 'turning on' nationwide IoT networks that cover a much greater population and geography than proprietary LPWAN offerings like LoRa or Sigfox, which require new hardware to be deployed by network providers.



In other regions, KPN (Netherlands), KDDI (Japan), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (EMEA), Telefonica (Europe), Telstra (Australia), and TELUS (Canada) all confirmed that their Cat M1 deployments are also well on their way.



Commenting on the announcement, Aaron Solomon, Founder & CEO of Mobile Devices said:



"This is really exciting times, we now cover all cellular technologies with one single software platform around the world. This new device strengthens our existing offering, and ensures our customers can deploy rapidly the most sophisticated Telematics applications addressing all possible segments.



"At a time when Data Monetisation becomes central to many Telematics projects, the ability to use our software platform on such a wide range of products gives our customers a clear competitive advantage."



About Mobile Devices



Rich with 16 years experience and 1,7M+ devices in the field, Mobile Devices delivers a complete environment for Telematics products and services. Working with resellers and integrators to create end-to-end solutions for insurance carriers, car manufacturers and distributors, car rental and leasing companies, service chains and fleet management service providers.



The core of our solution is built around an Open Telematics Operating System, the engine inside the devices, running all the pre-installed services as well as any third party applications.



It includes:





- A suite of Telematics-focussed SDKs which are used by a growing community of more

than 4,000 developers. More than 5,000 APIs enable developers to create any type of

telematics application simply and quickly

- A Cloud-based Gateway for efficient device management, remote programming with

off-line and on-line developer tools such as its unique state machine

technology. CloudConnect is rapidly scalable and can host a wide range of application

proxy, no matter how complex the content sources

- And Hybrid Vehicle Data Decoding Technology, Multistacks, allowing to read and decode

the largest range of vehicle data





Mobile Devices has 16 years of experience in Designing and Deploying Telematics products



http://www.munic.io



https://www.munic.io/products



Contact

Cyril Zeller

+33-609-959-121













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678300/Mobile_Devices_Munic_MDI_Evolution.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678301/Mobile_Devices_Munic.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678302/Munic_io_Logo.jpg









