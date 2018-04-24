Centric Software Releases Centric 8 PLM V6.3

CAMPBELL, California, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Develop Once, Sell and Source Globally



Centric Software is proud to announce that the latest release of its flagship solution, Centric 8 PLM version 6.3, is now available. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455901/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680780/Centric_Software.jpg )



Centric Software's latest Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) release is driven by feedback from Centric's Customer Advisory Board and customer innovation partners. At their request, Centric 8 v6.3 focuses heavily on streamlining the go-to-market of products destined for multiple markets and/or channels; new Product Information Management (PIM) -like features improve the accuracy of global product information while new PLM features improve global orchestration of the supply chain.



"As most brands, retailers and manufacturers today sell and source in multiple markets, there is a big demand to localize content as part of the product development process," explains Ron Watson, VP of Product at Centric Software. "Preparing products for sale in different markets requires tracking local content and labeling regulations in addition to creating localized product descriptions and pricing. The amount of necessary product information multiplies exponentially, and users, managers and executives not only need one source of the truth and specialized tools to track it all, but also the ability to what-if, roll-up and analyze this information in order to make decisions that drive the financial success of the line."



Users can now develop once and sell globally in local currencies, languages and in compliance with local labeling requirements. They can create price lists by region, channel or country and they can also automate information for local product content/composition, care labels and other regulatory requirements. Time to market is greatly streamlined, work eliminated and the risk of error significantly reduced as the tedium of thousands of clicks and tracking via spreadsheets, or even paper, has been eliminated.



Global supply chain orchestration is also a key point in this release with new BOM Extension capabilities. As suppliers sometimes sub-contract all or part of the production of an order, it is extremely difficult for brands and retailers to have complete visibility into exactly how and who are involved in the production of goods. Centric's BOM Extension links the Design BOM to the Manufacturing BOM to a new Factory BOM, which includes details about sub-contractors and local suppliers. Brands and retailers thus gain full visibility and transparency into the exact sources that are being used to produce goods which are necessary to ensure compliance with local regulations and labelling requirements, and also with company-specific business and ethical guidelines.



"Creating innovative,new features and pushing the boundaries of traditional PLM is the cornerstone of Centric's success. We partner with our customers to provide brands, retailers and manufacturers of all sizes the most innovative enterprise solutions specific to their strategic and operational digital transformation goals," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Centric focuses on providing powerful and efficient solutions for our customers to give them a competitive advantage in an increasingly global market-place."



Centric 8 v6.3 includes 30 other improvements and new tools. Contact us for more info.



Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)



From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.



Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.



Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680780/Centric_Software.jpg







http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455901/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: Centric Software: Americas: Jennifer Forsythe, jforsythe@centricsoftware.com; Europe: Kristen Salaun Batby, +33 (0)6-87-88-23-22, ksalaun-batby@centricsoftware.com; Asia: Lily Dong, lily.dong@centricsoftware.com



