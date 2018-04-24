Namirial Broadens Options for Signature Pad Selection

SENIGALLIA, Italy and BELGRADE, Serbia, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Namirial, leading provider of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) software and specialist for digital handwritten signature software installed on more than 375.000 workplaces worldwide, announced today the general availability of Namirial pads NT 10011 and NT 10012 for reading, completing and signing documents on screen, with a signing experience as close to paper as possible. The new Namirial pads can be seen and tested at Technobank banking conference in Belgrade today and tomorrow at booth of Namirial partner ITSistemi.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679550/Namirial_NT_10011.jpg )



The devices are designed for all locations where digital signatures meet digital signage: when not in use for signing, organizations can advertise their services via images and videos. While NT 10011 is a classic stylus-operated signature pad, NT 10012 comes with touchscreen capabilities. Both are designed to support digital transformation at the POS in banking, telco, retail, public services and health services and offer outstanding value for money.



These new 10.1-inch screen signature pads complement the broad range of signature pads and pen displays of various sizes sold and supported by Namirial - in particular Wacom pads, as well as a broad range of tablets and smartphones. Namirial is offering the broadest device support for handwritten biometric signature capturing including the option for automatic signature verification for data captured using various device types, all officially certified in its labs.



Luigi Tomasini, Namirial CEO: "We have designed these pads to integrate our experience in capturing hundreds of millions of handwritten signatures using Namirial e-signature solutions. We put a dedicated emphasis on usability, ergonomics and evidential weight of captured signature data. Hence these pads come in a modern flat design and allow flexible positioning in landscape and portrait modes. Signature data is captured with a high sample rate and transmitted to e-signature software running on the desktop system or as a cloud service using strong RSA/AES encryption."



Namirial pads also carry the Xyzmo trademark, reflecting the heritage trademark of the 2015 acquired Austrian company with the same name. Shipment of new Namirial signature pads will start in August 2018.



For technical details and pricing information on Namirial pads and Namirial digital transaction management solutions, contact Namirial sales at contacts@namirial.com



About Namirial Namirial is a global leader in trusted security for Digital Transaction Management with solutions for user electronic identification, multi-factor authentication, digital certificates, electronic signature, electronic invoicing, and digital archiving. The company has been certified for many products and services, including as an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider. Namirial employs more than 350 people and is processing several millions of transactions every day. In addition to offices throughout Italy, the Namirial group runs subsidiaries in Austria, Brazil, Germany and Romania. Visit our website namirial.com [https://www.namirial.com/en ] or follow us on LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/namirialgroup ] and Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/NamirialGroup ].







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679550/Namirial_NT_10011.jpg









CONTACT: Joerg Lenz, Director Public Relations Namirial Group, j.lenz@namirial.com, +49-174-2409299



