Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Novogene unveils intelligent Next Generation Sequencing delivery platform - Falcon

dinsdag 24 maart 2020 10:44 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

New platform drives industry forward and opens up a new era for NGS technology

BEIJING, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene recently announced Falcon, the first intelligent delivery platform for high-throughput Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). This platform represents a breakthrough in traditional NGS and will shape NGS industry standards and drive the future development of the NGS ecosystem. It will provide customers with an intelligent, efficient and robust service to help meet their sequencing requirements.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137031/Novogene_Falcon.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137031/Novogene_Falcon.jpg]

"Leveraging our years of expertise in genomic sequencing has enabled Novogene to develop and launch the first intelligent multi-product NGS delivery platform, which will provide a cutting-edge sequencing solution for customers. As a safe and accurate one-stop ground-breaking solution, Falcon enables faster delivery with a more stable quality. As a leading provider of genomic services and solutions in the world, we want to be better positioned to drive innovation in the industry, to lead the industry in the direction towards becoming digital and automated, to propel the establishment of industry standards, and to eventually achieve intelligent transformation," said Dr. Li Ruiqiang, founder and CEO of Novogene.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137031/Novogene_Falcon.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137031/Novogene_Falcon.jpg]

CONTACT: Jake Darhad, +86-10-15849167756

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234