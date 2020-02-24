WiseChip Launching Touch OLED Display Series Products at Embedded World 2020

MIAOLI COUNTY, Taiwan, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseChip®, (www.wisechip.com.tw [http://www.wisechip.com.tw/]), WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. will showcase its newly touch OLED display series products at this year's Embedded World show, taking place February 25 to 27 in Nuremberg (Germany), at booth (#Hall1-1-163) will have the opportunity to garner a firsthand look at the diversity and innovation of WiseChip's OLED display.



Today almost all applications are fitted with touch functions. WiseChip will launch the 3.12-inch, 1.17-inch, 0.96 -inch touch OLED display to supply various applications.



WiseChip won the Taiwan Excellence award 2019 for its latest touch OLED display series products, which benefit enable touch detection on existing display module structure. It's thinner stack-up structure enhances light transmittance and further improves the display quality of the panel, which is already characterized by high brightness, high contrast ratio, and wide viewing angle.



The OLED supports up to 4 key zones for touch detection, gesture identification: single tap, double-tap, long tap and slide gestures (up/down and left/right), glove operation and wet-finger operation. It also enables no false touch operating with water spray and 2cc water drop. Those great features make these serious products suitable and popular as the top embedded solution for industrial, portable, medical and smart appliances already.



WiseChip has gained a stable market share rate in small-to-medium-size OLED display. Standard panel series from 0.33 to 5.5 inches these can provide the varied and flexibility to power the next generation of consumer products.



Additionally, WiseChip will display its full range of displays solutions which consist of a transparent display, bendable display, full-color display, area color display, monochrome display and newly touch OLED Display at the show. To learn more about WiseChip, please visit the website at http://www.wisechip.com.tw [http://www.wisechip.com.tw/]



About WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.



WiseChip Semiconductor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, research and development of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. The product line includes various types of OLED display - transparent display, bendable display, full-color display, area color display and monochrome display with a wide operating temperature range. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.



