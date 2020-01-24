"Reverend Moon: A 100-Year Legacy of Peace"

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (colloquially known as the "Unification Church") are commemorating the 100th birthday of their late founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, and his wife's, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, 77th birthday. Celebrations will be held in all 50 states of America, as well as five large regional gatherings, on January 25, as well as a week of international events and celebrations February 2-8 in Rev. Moon's native Korea. Faith leaders and former and current heads of state will be attending the Universal Peace Federation's World Summit 2020, Rev. Moon's Centenary Celebration, and a Marriage Blessing Ceremony at the Kintex International Exhibition Center in Seoul. You can find more information about the events in the U.S. at aclc.info/revmoon100 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2701575-1&h=434995217&u=http%3A%2F%2Faclc.info%2Frevmoon100&a=aclc.info%2Frevmoon100].



Born in what is now North Korea, and having experienced war firsthand, Reverend Moon and his wife built a legacy of peace and reconciliation centering on a family movement. They founded hundreds of organizations, institutions, and projects for world peace; more than any other notable public figure. Through the Marriage Blessing Ceremony, Rev. and Dr. Moon were the trendsetters of intercultural and international marriage, bringing couples together across national and racial borders. Called to a public life of ministry at just 15 years old, he was truly remarkable for establishing a global movement that stands for unification and world peace, all within his own lifetime.



"Our ultimate responsibility is to build world peace, but global peace begins in the family. Harmony, peace and happiness within the family begin with a relationship to the Creator, as our Heavenly Parent. Thus, the solution to world peace is to rebind the relationship between the Creator and each family," said Rev. Moon.



Rev. Moon was a man who embraced his enemies, most notably Kim Il Sung, who imprisoned him in a concentration camp for nearly three years. For 40 years, he combatted the spread of communism, predicting the fall of the Soviet Union publicly before anyone else. World leaders have sent congratulatory remarks over many decades to Rev. Moon and his contributions to making a more peaceful global society, including Mickhail Gorbachev, Yasuhiro Nakasone, Carlos Menem, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagon, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama.



Since her husband's passing in 2012, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, affectionately known as the Mother of Peace, has carried on her husband's legacy and established a coalition of parliamentarians and religious leaders to create models for good governance and strengthening interfaith dialogue. In only a few years, she has completed two world speaking tours and grown the Peace Starts with Me rallies into the most celebrated peace event in America.



