Trina Solar's first 210 module rolls off production line

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") announced that the first large-size module that deploys the 210mm silicon wafer ("210 module") developed by the company formally rolled off the company's production line. Trina Solar leads the industry in the R&D and manufacturing of 210 modules. The move will greatly accelerate time-to-market for large-size modules.



Trina Solar has initiated the R&D of 210 modules in 2019. Based on the company's leading multi-busbar technology, the first 210 module adopts an innovative 1/3-cut design. Based on a comprehensive consideration of potential challenges including strong module power, yield, manufacturing difficulties, hot spot risks, output current performance and junction box safety, Trina Solar's multi-busbar and 1/3-cut design will pave the way for the compatibility and integration of large-size, high-power modules and downstream systems.



The head of engineering technology R&D at Trina Solar said, "With decades of accumulated experience in process and technology, we are confident that we can leverage the latest materials and technologies to create another high-performance and reliable module for the photovoltaic (PV) industry. Currently, our team is accelerating the transformation of our latest R&D outcomes into products that can go into mass production, leading the PV industry into the era of 500W module power."



Image: https://static.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Design_sketch.jpg Caption [https://static.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Design_sketch.jpg]: Rendering of Trina Solar's large-size module



About Trina Solar



Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV product research and development, manufacture and sales; PV project development, operation and maintenance; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary system development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy Internet of Things (IoT) brand and initiated the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance and New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center with worldwide leading enterprises and research institutes. The company is committed to becoming the leader of the global smart energy industry. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com [http://www.trinasolar.com/].



CONTACT: Ching Wang, +86-21-6057-5302, qing.wang04@trinasolar.com



