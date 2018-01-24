Spin Master Wins Four Prestigious Awards Including 2017 Supplier of the Year at the UK Toy of the Year Awards

TORONTO, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Spin Master Corp. a leading global children's entertainment company continues to receive global industry recognition for highly innovative products as presented by the British Toy & Hobby Association and the Toy Retailers Association on January 23, 2018.



Spin Master won four coveted UK Toy and Supplier of the Year Awards: Collectible of the Year for Hatchimals CollEGGtibles(TM), Doll of the Year for Luvabella(TM), Pre-School Toy of the Year for the PAW Patrol(R) Basic Vehicle, and the prestigious Supplier of the Year award.



Celebrating Spin Master's success, Hedley Barnes, General Manager Northern Europe said: "We are completely thrilled to receive these four amazing awards at such a prestigious Industry Event. Toy Fair is not only the end of a successful year but the start of a new one, and we look forward to showcasing our 2018 product portfolio."



This year's awards follow Spin Master's 2017 UK Toy of the Year wins for: Hatchimals Toy of the Year, as well as two awards for PAW Patrol - Licensed Toy of the Year and Preschool Toy of the Year for the PAW Patroller.



"Spin Master focuses on making toys that capture children's imagination," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "These awards are a testament to our exceptional team, who consistently infuse innovation into our portfolio of brands and products. It's an incredible honor to be recognized as Supplier of the Year amongst the leaders in our industry and we are beyond thrilled to accept these accolades."



These awards come a few weeks before US Toy Fair, which takes place in New York February 17-20, 2018. Spin Master has been nominated for nine Toy of the Year Awards from the US Toy Industry Association, and five Women in Toys Wonder Women Awards.



About Spin Master



Spin Master is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer(R), Bakugan(R), Meccano(R), and 2017 Toys of the Year, Hatchimals(R), Air Hogs(R) and PAW Patrol(R). Since 2005, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 21 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,500 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.



