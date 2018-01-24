Hainan Airlines to launch Madrid-Shenzhen Non-Stop Service in March

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines will officially launch non-stop service between Madrid and Shenzhen on March 22, 2018. The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with two round trip flights weekly, on Mondays and Fridays. This will be Hainan Airlines' first direct service between China and Spain.



Shenzhen is located in southern China, adjacent to Hong Kong. Shenzhen's picturesque coast, pleasant climate and varied theme parks have turned the city into an attractive travel destination. As a key economic hub in southern China, Shenzhen leads in several sectors, including IT, finance and innovative technologies. The splendid city has attracted the world's attention with its amazing growth rate.



After arriving at Shenzhen, travellers can fly on to other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an, via Hainan Airlines' domestic network. Hainan Airlines recently also launched three non-stop international routes: Shenzhen-Auckland, Shenzhen-Brisbane and Shenzhen-Cairns, providing another high-quality choice for Spanish travellers en route to New Zealand and Australia.



Hainan Airlines has been named a SKYTRAX five-star airline for seven consecutive years and, in 2017, was listed among the Top 10 SKYTRAX carriers, becoming the first mainland Chinese airline to receive this honour. The airline also has one of the world's best safety records in that it has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation. Travellers can book tickets for a flight on the Madrid-Shenzhen route by visiting the airline's official website: www.hainanairlines.com [http://www.hainanairlines.com/].



Hainan Airlines Shenzhen-Madrid Flight Timetable (All times are local):





Flight Flight No. Dep. Time Arr. Time Schedule Aircraft

------ ---------- --------- --------- -------- --------



Shenzhen-

Madrid HU7983 14:35 21:50 Thursday and Sunday B787

--------- ------ ----- ----- ------------------- ----



Madrid-

Shenzhen HU7984 00:00 19:55 Monday and Friday B787

--------- ------ ----- ----- ----------------- ----



(Note: The above timetable is for reference only, subject to change between winter and summer time at certain

destinations. Please confirm the exact departure and arrival times on the day you plan to fly when purchasing your

ticket.)





CONTACT: Wang Ying, +86-898-6673-9679, ying_wang10@hnair.com



Web site: http://www.hainanairlines.com/



