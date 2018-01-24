Midex Launches Crypto Exchange and Offers Bitcoin for Free

HONG KONG, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



International technology company Midex with offices in Hong Kong, Estonia and Russia launches the Midex Exchange crypto-exchange https://en.midex.com and is offering players to win one bitcoin (1 BTC) in the trader's games.



Midex Exchange is a platform for all types of operations with cryptocurrency. It has licenses in the UK, Estonia, and Japan. To create the exchange, a powerful international team of lawyers, Swiss bankers, and well-known blockchain enthusiasts are involved. Including Eyal Hertzog, co-founder of Bancor, that raised more than $ 150 million during the ICO.



Midex developers promise to combine the best from well-known exchanges such as Bittrex, Binance, Bitfinex, and Poloniex in the interface of the exchange. The peculiarity of the exchange is its own blockchain account with the record of all transactions made on the exchange - for absolute transparency of the bidding process. In addition to the unique software of its own developed blockchain with the ability to operate more than 100,000 trades per second, the mechanisms of easy arbitrage and the availability of private keys.



This product is the first service that allows working with crypto-exchanges from one interface using private API keys. Trading games on the demo version of the exchange give the opportunity to test its functionality to users with different trading experience. The main prize for the testing phase is 1 bitcoin.



The game concerns only the exchange activity of the user. To participate, users register on the exchange https://en.midex.com, confirms an account and receives free demo currencies available for exchange:



BTC 0.3



ETH 3,116818



LTC 17,366136



DASH 4,155643



USD 4137,9



RUB 244352



CNY 29594



The starting conditions are the equal for all users, the beginning of the game will be announced on the midex.com website and in the its social media. The game will last 14 days after the official announcement.



Winners will be the seven traders who earn the most sum of money in each currency nomination. The main prize: 1 bitcoin (1 BTC), which will be given to the best trader by the sum of all nominations. Only account assets that the user received when registering will be considered. All other funds on the account will be excluded from the balance when picking the winners. Midex continues the tokensale, one MDX token can be bought at ico.midex.com. The tokensale will last until April 15, 2018.



