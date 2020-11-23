Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host virtual international symposium on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2020, a two-day educational conference, uses live cases as primary teaching tool



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3 and 4, 2020, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its fifth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2020. This year's event will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.



EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Live cases broadcast from the new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center, with expert commentary, will serve as the primary teaching tool.



"EPLive attracts leaders in the field of electrophysiology from Europe, Asia and Latin America, as well as experts from across the United States," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "More importantly, it allows us to share the latest advances in interventional cardiac electrophysiology procedures and expand the scope of electrophysiology treatment options available to all patients, ultimately improving care for patients across the globe."



Cardiac arrhythmias are caused by problems with the heart's electrical system. Many cardiac arrhythmias are treated using modern ablation procedures, which involve burning, freezing or neutralizing portions of the heart muscle where abnormal electrical pulses set off the irregular heartbeats. EPLive is designed to help attendees gain a better understanding of techniques used to treat atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, implant complex devices and extract malfunctioning devices.



EPLive consists of four sections: Atrial Fibrillation (A Fib) ablation, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation, Devices and New Technology. The sessions consist of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI and some of the world's premier centers: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Arrhythmia Center at CardioInfantil Foundation, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Geisinger Heart Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, Mercy General Hospital & Dignity Health Heart & Vascular Institute, Monzino Cardiology Center, Mt. Sinai Hospital, Northwell Health, Penn Medicine, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, St. Bernards Healthcare, UC Health University of Arkansas Medical System, University of California - Los Angeles, University of Chicago Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Vancouver General Hospital, and Vanderbilt University.



Cases include procedures such as A Fib ablation and ablation of post-A Fib atrial arrhythmias, VT ablation (endocardial and epicardial), balloon cases (cryo, Apama and laser), CRT implants, SQ ICD, lead extraction and venoplasty. Additionally, EPLive will feature new technology pioneered by physicians at TCAI.



The conference will also focus on a variety of objectives, including:





-- Understanding and applying the techniques used to map and ablate atrial

arrhythmias

-- Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety

measures for the patient during ablation of A Fib

-- Understanding and applying techniques used to map and ablate ventricular

arrhythmias

-- Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety

measures for the patient during ablation of ventricular arrhythmias

-- Understanding the latest evidence and guidelines in arrhythmia

management and treatment with new technology

-- Applying approaches that best utilize the new technologies demonstrated

to optimize clinical outcomes

-- Identifying processes that can benefit from the integration of new

technologies and promote safer procedures for the patient

-- Understanding the techniques used to perform lead extractions

-- Discussing approaches and techniques to perform a successful lead

extraction

-- Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety

measures for the patient during lead extractions

In addition to demonstrations by Dr. Natale, EPLive 2020 will feature presentations by a number of TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., as well as Shane Bailey, M.D.; Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D.; David Burkhardt, M.D.; David Burkland, M.D.; Robert Canby, M.D.; Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D.; Brian Greet, M.D.; Eric Hoenicke, M.D.; Rodney Horton, M.D.; Patrick Hranitzky, M.D.; Faraz Kerendi, M.D.; William Nesbitt, M.D.; Javier Sanchez, M.D.; Kamala Tamirisa, M.D.; Senthil Thambidorai, M.D.; David Tschopp, M.D.; and Jason Zagrodsky, M.D.



Physicians will receive a maximum of 14 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit((TM))( )hours at the conference.



The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center is one of the world's preeminent centers dedicated to the latest treatment advances for correcting arrhythmias. The center is led by Dr. Natale, who is at the forefront of advancing treatment for A Fib, leading numerous clinical trials, and participating in the development of new technologies and procedures.



