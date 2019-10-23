Heidrick & Struggles Adds Two New Consultants in Europe

LONDON and ZURICH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2618785-1&h=2221488955&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.heidrick.com%2F&a=Heidrick+%26+Struggles] , a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, added two new consultants to its European Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses in September 2019.



"We are thrilled to welcome our newest consultants in Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting, who each bring a range of industry expertise and proven client service capabilities," said Luis Urbano, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "They will help us continue to grow in key markets and industries across Europe, as well as strengthen our relationships with our clients as trusted leadership advisors."



Duncan Wardley [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2618785-1&h=2244456866&u=https%3A%2F%2Fheidrick.com%2FWhere-We-Work%2FConsultants%2FWardley_Duncan_24808&a=Duncan+Wardley] joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in London, bringing deep expertise in behavioral science. Wardley's work focuses on advising clients on how to develop thriving, adaptive cultures, accelerate team and organizational effectiveness, and unlock leadership potential. He has over 20 years of experience at large consultancy practices, using behavioral science principles to help clients understand the drivers of human behavior and to effect sustainable transformational change in their organizations.



Beat Anton Welti [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2618785-1&h=3827277695&u=https%3A%2F%2Fheidrick.com%2FWhere-We-Work%2FConsultants%2FWelti_Beat%2520Anton_24841&a=Beat+Anton+Welti] joined the Consumer Markets Practice as a Principal in Zurich, bringing nearly two decades of CEO and line manager experience at national and international retail companies. Welti specializes in senior executive search assignments in the fast-moving consumer goods and retail sectors. He also focuses on C-suite placements for the omnichannel business to consumer and business to business companies in Switzerland and abroad.



About Heidrick & Struggles Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2618785-1&h=3491257067&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.heidrick.com%2F&a=www.heidrick.com]



Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact: Chiara Pierdomenico cpierdomenico@heidrick.com [mailto:cpierdomenico@heidrick.com] +44 20 7075 4236



