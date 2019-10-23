Hikvision announces Q3 2019 financial results: 23.12% YoY growth

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. During Q3 of 2019, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 15.92 billion, having achieved a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 23.12%, and net profits attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 3.81 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 17.31%.



During the period of Q1-Q3, Hikvision accumulated a total operating income of RMB 39.84 billion, representing a YoY growth of 17.86%.



The growth of revenue was stable and robust during the first three quarters of 2019, with consecutive increase every quarter.



Hikvision believes there are increasing security demands and growth opportunities in both the Chinese and overseas markets, and will continuously strive to provide superior products and services for all customers and partners globally.



For the full Q3 2019 financial report, please visit here [https://oversea-download.hikvision.com/uploadfile/Investment%20Relationship/Hikvision%202019%20Q3%20Report.pdf].



Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com [http://www.hikvision.com/].



