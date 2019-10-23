Valtteri Bottas Declares 'Teamwork' is the Magic Ingredient in the Winning Formula as he Visits $27 Billion Megaproject in Malaysia

PENGERANG, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After writing F1(TM) history with a sixth consecutive double title, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport [https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1/] driver, Valtteri Bottas believes: "We still need to keep pushing. The key to winning is teamwork."



The Finn (30), who is challenging for the F1 Drivers' Championship at this weekend's F1(TM) Mexican Grand Prix, was given a preview of Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) - a $27 billion megaproject in Johor, built by the Formula One team's Title Sponsor and Technical Partner, PETRONAS [https://www.petronas.com/].



"Since I joined and started to learn more about PETRONAS, I've been really impressed by the work ethic of the staff. Obviously, that's helping to bring the results," said Valtteri.



Valtteri was given a guided tour of the 6,239-acre complex by Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Head of Stakeholder, Communication and Risk Management Division at PETRONAS Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC). After visiting PIC's Main Control Building, Solid Product Warehouse and Centralised Laboratory, Valtteri saw first-hand the innovative technology that will enable PETRONAS to supply energy and commodity petrochemical products in Asia over the next two decades.



"Our mantra at PIC is One Team, One Goal. Much like at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport, teamwork and talent development is fundamental to a project's success, so discovering that we share these values has been really inspiring," said Datin Anita.



Dr. Colin Wong, PETRONAS SVP and CEO of PRPC and PRefChem commented, "We aspire to be at the forefront of technology and innovation across the energy value chain and PIC brings us closer to prime position in achieving that goal. We are proud of our new facility and have enjoyed giving Valtteri a preview of our extensive operations."



PETRONAS' largest downstream investment in Malaysia, PIC is positioned to be the regional downstream oil and gas industrial hub and will pave a new frontier of technology and economic development in the Southeast Asia region.



With a refining capacity of 300,000 barrels of crude per day, it will produce a range of refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel that meet Euro 5 fuel specifications. The refinery and selected petrochemical plants are owned and operated by Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), a strategic alliance between PETRONAS and Saudi Aramco through an equal partnership in two joint venture companies.



For more information about PIC, please visit https://pic.petronas.com [https://pic.petronas.com/].



Video: https://youtu.be/7ozyOfzSbYQ [https://youtu.be/7ozyOfzSbYQ]



CONTACT: Charli Burden, +44 077 88 550 041, charli.burden@crunch.info



Web site: https://pic.petronas.com/



