ITW Consulting Associates With Cricket South Africa for the Commercial Syndication of the MSL T20 League

ITW Consulting [https://itwconsulting.in ], India-based Sports management company through Global Sports Commerce (GSC), has acquired On-ground Rights, Sponsorships and Broadcast Production from Cricket South Africa (CSA) for the Mzansi Super League T20 (MSL T20), and will be official International Commercial and Broadcast partner for the next five years. The agreement runs from 2018 to 2022. GSC has bought the marketing rights and the commercial sales business of the MSL T20 in India and the rest of the global platforms along with handling the commercial syndication of the league.



Mr. Thabang Moroe, CSA Chief Executive said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome GSC & its affiliates on board as yet another global brand that has put its faith in our administration, our governance and our players for a considerable period of time."



"As their name indicates, GSC have a global sporting presence as a major player in the organization of sporting events around the world and already have considerably experience of South African sport through their investment in Megapro and Megaview. They will assist us both financially and with expertise."



Commenting on the association, M.S. Muralidharan, CEO, GSC said, "GSC is delighted to be associated with the MSL T20 promoted by Cricket South Africa. We see this as a Milestone Sports asset for Africa as the Sole and Exclusive International Commercial Partner across Television, Digital, and Event Sponsorship."



"GSC is committed to providing to the Fans of Cricket - In the Stadium, On the Move and on the Couch - an unmatched visual experience. The brands associated with the event, brought in by its premier commercial arm, ITW Consulting, will gain a superior return on their investment."



Bhairav Shanth, Managing Director & Co-Founder of ITW Consulting, "One of the key factors contributing to ITW's keen interest in the MSL T20 rights acquired by our partner GSC, is in having a strong sales know-how in the Rainbow nation, while also understanding the market realities there. We are confident of roping in good brand partners to be a part of the MSL T20 and to celebrate the true spirit of the game which is the essence of the tournament".



