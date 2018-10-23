SMA Solutions Announces Sponsorship in the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo Barcelona 2018

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Solutions [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2273743-1&h=894705593&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smasolutionsit.com%2F&a=SMA+Solutions], a leading IT Process Automation (ITPA) provider, is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row we are a sponsor at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The symposium brings over 6,000 CIOs and senior IT executives together to discuss emerging IT trends from Gartner's exclusive research.



The symposium will take place at the Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB) starting Sunday, November 4(th) and conclude on Thursday, November 8(th). During the event, SMA Solutions will be there to talk about how we can accelerate your automation journey, and help you achieve complete business automation, by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon.



Visit our booth and learn how OpCon [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2273743-1&h=405840099&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsmasolutionsit.com%2Fopcon-automation&a=OpCon] is more than IT Process Automation (ITPA). OpCon automation is a full-enterprise solution that delivers robust security and refreshing simplicity. No matter the industry, from financial services to aerospace we are there to help our customers use the power of automation to simplify complex IT issues, enabling businesses to solve their toughest challenges. OpCon automation integrates people, systems, and applications into repeatable, reliable workflows.



About SMA Solutions Our founders met at NASA while they were solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world at that time. The work was challenging and required lots of repetitive tasks to maintain NASA's mainframes and complex IT processes.



Believing that there had to be a better way, they formed SMA Solutions. Since that time, we have been working with the single purpose of unlocking our clients' potential by streamlining their IT processes and helping employees be more productive by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon.



To learn more about OpCon automation visit us at www.SMAsolutionsIT.com



