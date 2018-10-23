Kinesis Money Partners With TicketSocket for Real-World Application of Gold-Based Currencies

LONDON, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Kinesis Money, an evolutionary monetary system that uses real assets as the basis for digital currencies, has today announced a partnership with TicketSocket [http://www.ticketsocket.com ], a powerful and highly customizable white label ticketing, registration and event management platform.



This partnership will see Kinesis currencies integrated as a payment option within the TicketSocket platform. TicketSocket provides software to pro sports teams, tours and large venues around the world, meaning that individuals will now be able to buy tickets for world-leading events using Kinesis digital currencies.



Kinesis digital currencies combine the stability of gold and silver as a store of value and the efficiency of blockchain as a medium of exchange. These currencies provide a 1:1 basis of allocated physical bullion, secured free-of-charge in vaults around the world. The currencies can be held or transferred between Kinesis digital wallets via a secure blockchain network, and spent easily using a debit card anywhere Visa/Mastercard is accepted.



This partnership between Kinesis and TicketSocket underscores the real-world usage potential of Kinesis currencies.



Ryan Case, Chief Commercial Officer at Kinesis Money comments: "Individuals who seek the stability of a gold- or silver-based currency, not subject to the same risks of many fiat currencies, are increasingly able to use these asset-based alternatives in the real world, such as by purchasing tickets to see their favourite performer or sports team."



"Not only will holders of Kinesis currencies benefit from a secure, efficient medium of exchange, they can also use them for everyday transactions."



Kai M. Blache, President of TicketSocket, comments: "We're very excited to work with Kinesis to bring new payment avenues to our clients. We're looking forward to introducing the Kinesis community to our custom-tailored ticketing and event management experiences."



Ryan concludes: "This partnership is a prime example of the real-world application that Kinesis digital currencies provide. As global businesses, including TicketSocket promoting Kinesis as a form of payment, we get closer to our ultimate goal of revolutionising the existing monetary system as we know it."



