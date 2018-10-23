Proptech Company SKEPP is Expanding to Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain, After the Successes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany

ALBERGEN, Netherlands, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The proptech company SKEPP, an online comparison website for office space, will further expand international ambitions in the coming years by expanding abroad. SKEPP is opening their doors in Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain, after the successes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.



Since 2013, the Dutch company has brought thousands of companies into contact with progressive office providers every year. In 2017 it made the step to neighbouring countries Germany and Belgium, after which the proptech company has also started in Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain. The current expansion follows the rapidly growing flexible office market in these countries. In the United States, this flexible office industry has grown by more than 20% annually since 2010, according to figures from JLL. Currently this market is also growing fast in Europe.



Expansion pared by unique user experience through digital tours



Together with the expansion to several European countries, SKEPP [https://skepp.com ] also offers all users in these countries a user experience through guided tours in virtual reality. Rent candidates can digitally request a tour of an office building, after which the candidate receives VR glasses. A real estate consultant from SKEPP guides the hire candidate through the building remotely. Companies no longer have to spend days looking for a first orientation of new office locations.



Customized digital interior design by personal designer



The rental candidate immediately receives a rental offer in the mailbox after the tour. A personal designer from SKEPP then creates a digital interior design for the office space that the potential candidate has in mind. Subsequently, the candidate can also immediately purchase the interior and its interior design at SKEPP. This is part of the customised interior design package, whereby there are 3 options to purchase the furnishing, namely rent, rental-purchase and an option to buy. The package characterizes itself by its flexibility because while choosing for the rental option you can scale up and down your furniture with one click, while with the rental-purchase and buy option you can always scale up.



Open vacancies to shape expansion to different countries



The proptech company is looking for Acquisition Managers to take care of the start-up in the various countries. Visit the website for further information: https://skepp.com.



